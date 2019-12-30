send
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 10: Fearless Predictions for 2020

By Stephen Kruiser 2019-12-30T18:36:58
I got out of the political prediction habit after 2016 but a lot of people have been asking me about next year. I figured I'd share some of my thoughts on the Democratic race, the general election, and the future of comedy with you fine VIP subscribers. WARNING: these predictions were made while I was totally sober, so they may be a little off.

