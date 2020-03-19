The Fringe with Megan Fox: States Need to Stop Messing with Truckers (if We Ever Want Toilet Paper Again)

You will not believe what is happening out there on the roads to the tireless truckers who are keeping America running during coronapocalypse: no bathrooms, food shut down, and idiot governors closing rest areas where they sleep. Are they trying to turn us into a Third-World country? Because this is how you'd do it. Tune in to hear what's happening from actual truckers out there on the road trying to get you your food and supplies.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter