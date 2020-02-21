send
The Fringe with Megan Fox Episode 7: Are Legal Consent Forms the Answer to #MeToo

By Megan Fox 2020-02-21T12:14:19
chat comments

A new case is making its way through the court system where two football players stand accused of rape of a woman who consented to sex on video. Feminists are saying that consent forms and consent videos aren't enough to exonerate someone accused of rape. If that's the case, then what possible excuse do men have to continue having sex with women who aren't their wives? If you're still doing this, do you care about your freedom at all? Check out this week's episode of "The Fringe" as I go into detail about this latest play by feminists to make it impossible for men to interact with women safely.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

 

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-fringe-with-megan-fox-episode-7-are-legal-consent-forms-the-answer-to-metoo/

