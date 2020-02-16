send
The Fringe With Megan Fox Episode 6: The Roger Stone Idiocy

By Megan Fox 2020-02-16T12:32:58
chat comments

There is no justice in America when Roger Stone is going to prison for making idle threats and telling tales about irrelevant instant messages while the entire coup conspiracy group of bad actors in our Justice Department and other federal agencies get completely off without even being investigated. Listen to me rant about it on this week's episode of The Fringe. If you believe in actual justice...you're way out there on the raggedy edge of the fringe with me.

 

 

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

