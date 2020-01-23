The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 3: Women Lie

On Episode 3 of The Fringe; Women Lie, I go over the dangerous demand from the left that we have to #BelieveWomen at all times about whatever women have to say, especially about crimes. Due process matters and piggy-backing off last week's show about the bail reform bill, I go deeper into the specifics of how wrong we get it when we don't demand evidence. Join me for this week's scintillating commentary and as always, send your thoughts, requests, questions, or comments to me directly @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter. DMs are always open.

Music within podcast "Leaving Home" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License