The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 15: Is Lockdown Constitutional? Lawyer Robert Barnes Is on the Case

Robert Barnes, a constitutional lawyer, is filing lawsuits around the country to fight the overreaching and unconstitutional draconian measures that governors and mayors are imposing on people due to the lockdown over the Chinese WuFlu, COVID-19. I sat down with Barnes to discuss all the implications, legalities, and remedies to stop governments from attacking citizens' rights. Tune in!

