The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 13: Billie Mintz of 'The Guardians' Shocks With True Horror Tale

This week's podcast is a welcome respite from Coronapocalypse. If you want to spend your time on something worthwhile (instead of watching meth addict polygamists), Amazon Prime has "The Guardians" running right now. It will inform and horrify you on the true tales of elderly kidnapping and raiding of assets by the United States government and private entities. Join director Billie Mintz and me as we talk about this incredible documentary that should not be missed!

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter