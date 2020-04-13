send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Columns vip

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 13: Billie Mintz of 'The Guardians' Shocks With True Horror Tale

By Megan Fox 2020-04-13T13:49:36
chat comments

This week's podcast is a welcome respite from Coronapocalypse. If you want to spend your time on something worthwhile (instead of watching meth addict polygamists), Amazon Prime has "The Guardians" running right now. It will inform and horrify you on the true tales of elderly kidnapping and raiding of assets by the United States government and private entities. Join director Billie Mintz and me as we talk about this incredible documentary that should not be missed!

 

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-fringe-with-megan-fox-episode-13-billie-mintz-of-the-guardians-shocks-with-true-horror-tale/

Related: VIP
Editor's Choice
VodkaPundit VIP: How Close Are China and the Dems?
Comments
Florida Man Friday: Everybody Is Kung-Flu Fighting
Comments
HOYT: The COVID-19 Phony War
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media