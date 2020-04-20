The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 13: Better Dead Than Red

What is happening in America? Why are we acquiescing to a police state without question? Why are neighbors snitching on neighbors and protest organizers being arrested? Now is the time for the Libertarian Party to make themselves known. Join me and Duane Whitmer (no relation to That Woman in Michigan), Libertarian candidate for Congress in New York, to discuss the shocking loss of rights happening faster than anyone ever imagined. King George would be proud. Tune in!

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter