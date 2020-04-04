The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 12: They're Never Letting Us Out, Are They?

This week, PJ Media columnist Matt Margolis joins me on The Fringe to talk about the effects of the lockdown on our families and our mental health along with predictions on how long this is going to last, the constitutional repercussions, and what's ahead for the election. Both New Yorkers, Matt and I bring you the details about what life is like in the hardest-hit state in the union. Pour a stiff drink and join us. Remember to submit any questions or comments here or to me on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter.