The Fringe With Megan Fox Episode 11: Will Life Ever Be the Same Again?

Between the rabid fake news out to panic people and the stock market crash and the inaccurate information about what's really going on in our hospitals, I'm exhausted. How are you? I feel like none of us has any idea what's really happening. Join me to discuss how I'm seeing the great pandemic of 2020...it's raw and I'm mad and don't understand why the people being wiped out economically aren't given more consideration. How many people will be homeless after this? How many will commit suicide? How many will spend their twilight years in poverty because of the shutdown of America? And why doesn't anyone care? We can't be locked down indefinitely but that's what the Democrats seem to want. Are you concerned about the loss of freedoms that happened so fast our heads are spinning? I am. Is it too much to ask that our media actually give us facts that can be verified?

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter