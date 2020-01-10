'The Fringe' Podcast with Megan Fox Episode 1: Transgendermania

Welcome to the premiere episode of "The Fringe"! If you hold traditional values with regard to culture, politics, marriage, and faith, then you’re on the fringe of society with me. Join me on my podcast every week!

“The Fringe” covers the latest news on the culture wars with practical ideas on ways to resist the Left’s massive infiltration of every institution, right down to your local school board. I interview newsmakers and offer up my unique take on all the things that are driving me crazy. Please submit questions, comments, and requests to @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter. (I'm very good at doling out advice for any number of issues you might be having: dating, children, marriage, cooking, activism, suing government agencies, ...but don't ask me anything about cleaning. I'm bad at that.)

Today's show focuses on one Indiana dad's genius idea to fight an out-of-control school board in Indiana that refuses to hear parents' concerns about allowing transgender kids to invade sex-segregated spaces. You will not want to miss this story!

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo.” Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter