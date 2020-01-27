The Devil Is Real: The Holocaust Makes Moral Relativism Impossible
Friedrich Nietzsche is best known for his declaration that God is dead, and we have killed him. Nietzsche insisted that Christian morality was weak and squeamish, holding humanity back from evolution. Evolution requires a harsh struggle so the fittest can survive and thrive as the weak are culled from the herd. That poor Christianity called on the strong to care for the weak, the rich to care for the poor, reversing the ability of evolution to spur on human progress.
Nietzsche insisted that God, the center of all morality, had been killed by the progress of the West. But this left a tremendous problem — without God, there is no morality. Civilization falls apart. So he called for the next step in human evolution: the development of Superman, men who write their own values.
While Nietzche insisted that morality was not absolute, his ideas would inspire the man who would embody evil incarnate for the latter half of the 20th century and beyond. Adolf Hitler infamously believed that the Aryan race was superior and all other types of humans inferior. He particularly hated Jews, homosexuals, and other minorities. He carried out the Holocaust, the systematic eradication of "unfit" people from the lands Hitler's Nazi regime ruled.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-devil-is-real-the-holocaust-makes-moral-relativism-impossible/