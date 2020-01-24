The Democrats' Disgraceful Hail Mary

I don't know about you, but I'm a little tired of Rep. Adam Schiff and the Democratic horde's portraying every charge against President Donald Trump as Trump's effort to interfere with this or that election.

In his opening statement at the Senate impeachment trial, Lead House Impeachment Manager Schiff, puffed up with false indignation, did it again. President Trump made an "attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election," said Schiff, and he must be impeached.

He's claiming that the 2020 election, which won't happen until November, will be illegitimate because of Trump's dastardly telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won," he said. Come on! How dim does he think the viewing public is?

The only thing illegitimate is Schiff's argument -- and as an experienced former prosecutor, he knows it. Even viewing Trump's actions in the most negative light, nothing happened beyond a conversation. Neither the conversation nor anything that resulted from it could hurt the eventual Democratic nominee's chances of winning. The same cannot be said, however, about this endless witch hunt against President Trump. The same cannot be said about all the vicious lies Schiff and company have leveled against Trump. Almost everything they've done is aimed at "interfering" with the 2016 and 2020 elections, if I may borrow that term.

They used to claim Trump just tried to interfere with the 2020 election, which was dubious enough, given that they can't prove Trump's motive was to sabotage Joe Biden. As I've said before, it is more likely that Trump was trying to uncover Democratic interference with his successful 2016 bid.

But now they're saying Trump actually succeeded in tainting the upcoming election. Could someone please walk us through the logic? I am serious. How could Trump's call possibly affect the outcome of the 2020 election when nothing came from it? How could it undermine our assurance that the vote will be fairly won?

The irony is palpable. Just as Democrats, not Trump, have attempted to interfere with both elections, the Democrats' unwarranted impeachment proceeding could undermine or torpedo the 2020 election if Schiff gets his way and Trump is railroaded out of office.

At least we know that's not going to happen. Again, so does Schiff, which means the only reason he and his team are pursuing this sham is to publicly shame Trump and hinder his re-election bid, their scheme to reverse the 2016 election having gone down in flames.

Schiff also claims that Trump believes "he's above the law" and engaged in one of "the most blatant efforts of a cover-up in history." A cover-up? Trump knew when he made the call that other people were aware he was making it. He didn't even try to hide it in the beginning. And why would he? The transcript shows he didn't believe he was doing anything wrong. He has repeatedly called for an investigation into the Democrats who have been trying to oust him and cripple his presidency.

Just as it was bad faith for Democrats to accuse Trump of obstructing the investigation into his alleged collusion with Russia because there was demonstrably no such collusion and thus no reason to obstruct, it is bad faith for them to accuse him of obstructing this investigation because there's nothing for him to obstruct. He sucked the oxygen right out of them when he released the transcript, something they never banked on.

It's also preposterous to claim he committed an impeachable offense merely by invoking his privileges and other rights -- unless you define obstructing Congress as refusing to roll over and play dead for the quite honorable Adam Schiff.

The House Democrats didn't first ask the courts to compel witnesses to testify but instead jumped straight to declaring Trump's blocking their testimony an impeachable offense. So much for the separation of powers. "If I were the president, I wouldn't cooperate with these guys at all," said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

It is rich that Schiff (and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer) accuses Senate Republicans of unfairness, given that he and his cohorts unfairly denied Trump due process in the House proceedings. It is also absurd, given that Republicans are operating under similar rules that governed the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

TV viewership and polls show the Democrats' ongoing crusade to destroy President Trump continues to backfire. How do they figure this is helping them?

Schiff says impeachment is the only remedy. What an odd thing to say for a guy who pretends to care so much about democracy. How about just letting the voters decide in November, congressman?

Oh well. I suppose I shouldn't complain. Democrats are just digging a deeper hole for themselves with this disgraceful Hail Mary because they fear they can't beat Trump fairly and squarely, and so they must "interfere" with the 2020 election.

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney. His latest book is "Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win." Follow him on Twitter @davidlimbaugh and his website at www.davidlimbaugh.com.