The Coronavirus Revolution: How Social Distancing Can Change America for Good
The coronavirus crisis is tragic on many levels: thousands of Americans have lost their lives, millions are out of work, and millions more feel cooped up, overburdened, hopeless. Yet the crisis could inspire two revolutions in how Americans work and how they educate their children.
Businesses across the country are directing their employees to work from home. This massive experiment in remote employment will produce a great sorting of two kinds: it will show which jobs cannot be done from home and it will teach many workers how much they value the office environment.
Many employers require their workers to come into the office when their work can easily be performed at home. A wide range of information work can easily be performed at home, so long as an employee can stay motivated and can have the necessary tools available at home. The coronavirus crisis will likely teach employers that far more jobs can be done from home than they imagined. This will likely inspire innovative thinking about the nature of remote work — and it will likely encourage more employers to let employees work from home if they wish.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-coronavirus-revolution-how-social-distancing-can-change-america-for-good/