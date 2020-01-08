Thank God It's Donald Trump in the White House and Not Warmonger Hillary Clinton

On Tuesday, Iran suddenly attacked Iraqi military bases housing American servicemen. The attacks were, Iranian officials said on Twitter, a response to America's hit on Terror General Qasem Soleimani. President Trump's measured response to the attacks proves once again that it's a blessing for America and for the rest of the world that he is the one in the White House, and not that Democrat warmonger Hillary Clinton.

Although the leftist mainstream media do everything in their power to portray Trump as some kind of bloodthirsty wannabe tyrant, the opposite is true. If he did indeed want to go to war with Iran, last night's attacks more than gave him the excuse to do so. He could've immediately ordered the U.S. military to strike back -- to target Iran's military infrastructure in an attempt to weaken the Mad Mullah's military before unleashing all hell on them.

Instead, Trump announced on Twitter that "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

Contrast this response to Hillary Clinton's summary of American carnage in Libya when she was Secretary of State: "We came, we saw, he [Muammer Qaddafi] died."

If Hillary was president, last night would have been the start of a full-scale war between Iran and the United States. Because Trump won the 2016 election, however, it's likely that the two sides will deescalate now. Trump seems to understand that the Grand Mad Mullah Ali Khamenei had to save face. The military and the Trump administration undoubtedly saw these reprisals coming from miles away. Heck, some news outlets even reported that U.S. officials were informed about the "missile attacks" beforehand.

On Iranian state TV, the Mad Mullahs claim that as many as 80 American servicemen were killed. That appears to be an outright falsehood. American officials -- political and military -- say that there were no American casualties. Zero. Zilch.

So, what Iran did was put up a show for the home front. Trump seems to realize this. Because he's instinctively opposed to large-scale military action, this gives him all the reason he needs not to escalate this peeing match even further. Iran's leading Terror General was taken out, Iran pretended to strike back while actually doing zero damage to America, that can and should be the end of it -- for now.

Trump gets this. Thank God it's him in the Oval Office and not Hillary Clinton, who would undoubtedly have ordered the military to go to war immediately thereby setting the Middle East on fire like never before.

