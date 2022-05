While I do so enjoy making these videos about anything other than politics, sometimes the stuff is unavoidable. In this episode, we will be dealing with the broken humans who have decided that killing babies is the issue they want to devote themselves to.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana



I have some less-than-charitable observations about the abortion ghouls. Said observations are definitely the kinds of thoughts that can only be shared here in VIP Land.

Enjoy and remember that this is most definitely NSFW!