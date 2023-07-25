Two-Tiered Justice System for Biden's Nasty, Vicious Dog

Generally speaking, dogs are gentle, happy animals that love humans in a way unlike that of any other beast on Earth.

But that doesn’t describe the Biden dog, Commander, according to Secret Service emails. The emails were part of an FOIA request by Judicial Watch, and they reveal that Commander sent one Secret Service agent to the hospital and bit six others.

“If it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down — freaking clown needs a muzzle,” one Secret Service agent’s email obtained by Judicial Watch said. A two-tiered justice system for Commander? A lot of that going around at the White House these days.

Biden’s previous dog, Major, was also an aggressive pooch, nipping and biting guests and staff alike until the president sentenced him to live with family friends somewhere far away from the White House.

Washington Examiner:

An email dated Oct. 3, 2022, from an assistant special agent in charge of the Presidential Protective Division with the subject line Commander: “FYSA [For Your Situational Awareness]: This evening [redacted] took Commander outside for his usual dog walk through the Rose Garden. As Commander moved through the Palm Room doors, he inflicted a ‘friendly soft bite’ on SA [special agent] [redacted]’s forearm as [redacted] held the door open. Afterwards SA [redacted] told SA [redacted] (Whip) that no skin was broken from the bite and [redacted] business suit was not ripped in any way. [Redacted] was fine. SA [redacted] advised SA [redacted] to have the WH doc look at it, which [redacted] did.” On Oct. 5, 2022, a captain in the Uniformed Division of the White House Branch of the Secret Service emailed colleagues with the subject “Family Pet Incident” and wrote: “At approximately 0706 hours, ERT [Emergency Response Team] Officer-Tech [redacted] was involved in an incident involving the Family pet. While the Family pet was out for their morning walk, the dog jumped on Ofc.-Tech [redacted] and ‘bite’ [sic] at [redacted] arm/wrist area. [Redacted] did not suffer any injuries. The incident was reported to me by Lt. [redacted] in the JOC [Joint Operations Center] and said that the ERT supervisor would be pushing notifications up as well.”

As much as I’d like to blame Joe Biden for Commander’s nasty temperament, it has far more to do with the dog’s environment, say experts. Cesar Milan, “The Dog Whisperer,” puts it simply: “It’s not the dog.” It’s the place and the people around the dog.

Dogs, the most perceptive of human companions, do not do well in high-stress environments. And there probably isn’t any place in America more stressful than the White House.

New York Post:

In the most serious documented incident involving Commander, the White House physician’s office on Nov. 3, 2022, referred a bitten Secret Service uniformed officer to a local hospital for treatment after the dog clamped down on their arm and thigh, according to emails released under the Freedom of Information Act to conservative legal group Judicial Watch. Records show Commander broke the skin of a different Secret Service member’s hand and arm weeks later after the president unleashed him outside the White House following a family movie night — and the following month, Commander bit the back of a security technician at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home.

“These shocking records raise fundamental questions about President Biden and the Secret Service,” said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

“This is a special sort of craziness and corruption where a president would allow his dog to repeatedly attack and bite Secret Service and White House personnel. And rather than protect its agents, the Secret Service tried to illegally hide documents about the abuse of its agents and officers by the Biden family,” Fitton added.

Nice try, Tom, but that’s a silly attack. Biden didn’t “allow” his dog to attack anyone. And you can’t blame the Secret Service for “hid[ing] documents” that are just as embarrassing to them as they are to the president.

Cats do far better in stressful environments, largely because they’re smart enough to hide and stay out of the way. The Secret Service might not even know a cat was in the White House during a president’s term in office.