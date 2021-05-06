Maricopa County Recount Degenerates Into a Secretive, Paranoid, Bizarre Parody of 'Voter Integrity'

The recount of Maricopa County’s ballots from the 2020 election is proceeding with all due haste, but apparently, little intelligence. The Biden Justice Department has raised some concerns about ballot security and well they should. More than 2 million ballots are sitting on the floor of Veterans Memorial Coliseum, left unattended at night along with official laptops being left open and unlocked.

The “Cyber Ninja” is the Arizona Senate’s main contractor and said in its plan of action to the Senate that it would be reaching out to voters through a “combination of phone calls and physical canvassing” to “collect information of whether the individual voted in the election.” Who are these people to be calling voters to check and see if they voted? Employees of a private company run by a Trump supporter who believes in bizarre election fraud theories.

Pardon me, but shouldn’t this be a non-partisan recount?

Democratic Party volunteer observers must sign non-disclosure agreements which defeats the whole purpose of having observers in the first place. They would almost certainly have a lot to disclose. The entire operation is worse than chaotic. It’s amateurish, clownish, and downright ignorant. And it gives the idea of “election integrity” a bad name. There is no securing of the ballot boxes, voter lists, or the ballots themselves. It’s a bad joke of a recount.

Are they really looking for bamboo fibers in the ballots because they believe that the Chinese stuffed 40,000 ballots into Arizona’s boxes? Jovan Pulitzer, whose conspiracy theories about the election have gained a lot of adherents, thinks that one of his inventions would be able to detect if bamboo was in the paper ballots because China doesn’t have much in the way of forests and must use plants and bamboo in their paper making.

How would they know a ballot came from China even if it had bamboo fibers embedded in it? Most other nations in Southeast Asia use bamboo fibers to make paper. How would they be able to tell they’re Chinese manufactured?

These kinds of bizarre “facts” are useless to anyone but rabid partisan hacks.

Washington Post: