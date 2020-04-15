President Trump Consults With Heritage Foundation on Reopening America After Coronavirus

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump consulted with American economists, scholars, industry leaders, and CEOs to discuss his administration's efforts to reopen America and jumpstart the economy after the coronavirus crisis. Among other leaders, he consulted with Heritage Foundation President Kay Coles James.

"I am grateful to work with President Trump alongside economists, scholars, and industry leaders on the Great American Economic Revival," James said in a statement. "We are committed to developing plans to get Americans back to work as soon as it’s safe to do so and helping the nation recover from COVID-19. The president has assembled an amazing team, and I am honored to be a part of it."

James is leading the National Coronavirus Recovery Commission, a Heritage Foundation effort to equip America's leaders to combat the virus and jumpstart the economy. The commission includes 17 experts and leaders dedicated to saving lives and getting Americans' lives "back to normal."