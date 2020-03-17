send
Pelosi Is Right: Our Civilization Is at Risk. But Trump Isn't the Problem

By Tyler O'Neil 2020-03-17T14:32
chat comments

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that "civilization as we know it" is at risk in the 2020 election. She is right, but the threat to western civilization comes from her own side, not from President Donald Trump.

"My view is that civilization as we know it is at stake," Pelosi said. "It’s about everything. It’s about America. We ask God to bless America." She argued that Trump's administration shows a "disloyalty to the Constitution."

The House speaker developed this claim during the impeachment battle.

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/pelosi-is-right-our-civilization-is-at-risk-but-trump-isnt-the-problem/

