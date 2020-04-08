Passover and Holy Week Provide an Anchor in the Coronavirus Maelstrom
The coronavirus has turned us all into shut-ins. Introverts are rejoicing, extroverts and suffering, and days are blending together. Those lucky enough to have jobs permitting telework have something in common with those who have been laid off — each day seems indistinguishable from the rest. For millions, this succession of monotonous days are jam-packed with insecurity and fear — but they remain monotonous nonetheless.
The twin holidays of Passover and Holy Week should come crashing into this monotony like a wrecking ball. For Jews, Passover celebrates the end of bitter slavery in Egypt and God's powerful hand leading them into the Exodus. For Christians, Holy Week recalls the roller coaster of Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, His Crucifixion, and His Resurrection.
The coronavirus threatens to turn these epic celebrations into just another few days of monotony. Christians and Jews cannot let this happen. Even if services must be conducted over the internet or with the few people who live in our homes, adherents of these biblical religions must recognize the central importance of the Exodus and the Resurrection.
