No Bernie, AOC, Coronavirus Is NOT a Good Argument for 'Medicare for All'

Democrats aren't just politicizing the coronavirus to blame Trump — they're using it to push their pet projects. Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR) said, "When I talk about health care being a human right ... the coronavirus crisis makes that abundantly clear as to why it should be." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said of the outbreak, "It absolutely is an argument for Medicare for All."

Yet, as Pacific Research Institute fellow Sally Pipes explained in The Washington Examiner, the coronavirus actually highlights the failures of socialized medicine. Pipes argued that countries with socialized medicine are ill-prepared for outbreaks.

In Canada, for example, "patients wait hours to be admitted to the hospital even when there's not an outbreak raging. A January 2019 report commissioned by the government of Ontario found that patients in the emergency department were waiting 16 hours, on average, for an inpatient hospital bed."