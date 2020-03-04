Mike Bloomberg's $500M Failure Busts Liberal Fears About Citizens United
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg spent roughly $500 million on the 2020 presidential race and has very little to show for it. His attempt to buy the election flopped not just because he isn't exactly the most popular candidate but also because money does not buy elections. This crucial lesson should silence the ridiculous liberal fearmongering about Citizens United v. FEC (2010) once and for all.
Every campaign cycle, Democrats come out swinging against the unpopular Supreme Court decision, warning that due to Citizens United, people will be able to buy elections outright. That's not what Citizens United did, and Bloomberg's embarrassing failure shows why Democrats' fears are overblown.
Bloomberg entered the presidential race late, planning to make a splash on Super Tuesday. His $500 million bought ads that likely stalked you on social media, television, in podcasts, and basically everywhere. But on Super Tuesday, Bloomberg lost every state — coming in behind both Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR) and former Vice President Joe Biden — and only won the tiny U.S. territory of American Samoa. He won 53 delegates and decided to drop out of the race and endorse Joe Biden.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/mike-bloombergs-500m-failure-busts-liberal-fears-about-citizens-united/