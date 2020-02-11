Might the Soviets Win the Cold War After All?
When the Soviet Union finally collapsed in 1991, Americans thought the Cold War was finally over. The epic struggle between totalitarian state control of the economy and democratic capitalism had been resolved, decisively in favor of the latter. Francis Fukuyama infamously heralded the "End of History."
Fast forward a generation, and a self-described "democratic socialist" who honeymooned in the U.S.S.R. and supported political platforms copied from Soviet-aligned dictators is the odds-on favorite to win the presidential nomination of one of America's two major political parties. Marxist ethnic studies programs are headed for California's schools and the Democratic Socialists of America are infiltrating schools elsewhere. Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto receives a shout-out at the Oscars.
"Workers of the world, unite!" What is this, 1917?
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/might-the-soviets-win-the-cold-war-after-all/