The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 85: Jussie Gets the Hammer of Cook County Jail Justice (And Don't Worry, He Won't Like It)

My esteemed colleague, Stephen Kruiser, thinks Jussie Smollett, who was sentenced to 150 days in jail, got a slap on the wrist. But I’m here to tell you that’s not the case. Judge James Linn gave Smollett a punishment he will not soon forget: incarceration in the Cook County Jail for six months. CCJ is notorious, and not for good things. I was born and raised in Cook County, and the stories about the county jail are legendary. Tune in to hear me read to you a first-hand account of someone who was inside Chicago’s roughest jail for six weeks.

In the big scheme of things, we should accept this sentence as more than we expected. Most of us thought he was going to skate with very little consequence other than probation. But that’s not what happened. Tune in for my thoughts on it. Also, later in the program, I invite you to my just-for-fun book club on YouTube where a bunch of us are just having fun. Tune in for the details.

