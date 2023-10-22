Will Democrats Coalesce Behind Biden or Is It Too Late?

Poll after poll has made it very clear that Joe Biden is in real trouble. For the longest time, the narrative has been that Donald Trump can’t possibly win in 2024, but now it’s looking more like Joe Biden is destined to lose.

Conventional wisdom has long been that an incumbent president needs an approval rating in positive territory to get reelected. Well, Joe Biden hasn’t been in positive territory since his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Literally nothing he has done has restored faith in him or his presidency. He tried to run on the economy, branding it “Bidenomics,” only to realize too late that this effort backfired. More recently, he’s tried to pivot to make the 2024 election about foreign policy, but it’s hard to see how that’s going to work out any better for him. His foreign policy record is defined by Afghanistan, Ukraine, and now the war in Israel. His botched withdrawal from Afghanistan is what sent his approval ratings underwater in the first place, a majority of Americans are now opposed to more funding for Ukraine, and Biden’s appeasement of Iran played a role in starting the war in Israel.