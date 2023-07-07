Biden Desperately Wants to Censor You. Here’s Why.

The radical left has taken quite a few significant losses at the Supreme Court in recent weeks. Now, adding insult to injury, Joe Biden suffered yet another defeat earlier this week when a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction preventing his administration from coordinating with social media platforms on how they moderate content.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit initiated by Republican attorneys general from Louisiana and Missouri, who claimed that government officials, under the guise of combating misinformation, conspired with social media platforms to censor conservative speech and anything that could damage Joe Biden or the government’s preferred narrative. The lawsuit called the administration’s actions “the most egregious violations of the First Amendment in the history of the United States of America.”

Judge Terry A. Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana barred members of the Biden administration from engaging with social media companies to actively advocate, encourage, pressure, or incentivize the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content that is protected free speech.

“Although the censorship alleged in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech, the issues raised herein go beyond party lines,” Doughty wrote in his ruling. “The right to free speech is not a member of any political party and does not hold any political ideology. It is the purpose of the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment to preserve an uninhibited marketplace of ideas in which truth will ultimately prevail, rather than to countenance monopolization of the market, whether it be by government itself or private licensee.”

Several significant stories have been subjected to censorship by social media platforms and Big Tech, including the New York Post exposé on the Hunter Biden laptop, the lab leak theory of COVID’s origin, the discussion of vaccine side effects, natural immunity, and stories about election fraud and election integrity after 2020. Even stories about trans detransitioners have been suppressed.

The Biden White House has never hidden the fact they’ve been coordinating with social media companies in order to keep a lid on the stories they didn’t like. “We are regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health that we and many other Americans are seeing across all of social and traditional media,” former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said back in 2021. To hear them tell it, pressuring social media companies was necessary to “save lives” or to “save democracy.”

And make no mistake about it, the political implications of this ruling are huge. History has shown that Democrats need to be able to censor speech and control the conversation to gain and hold onto power. A TIPP Insights poll from December found that, had people known the contents of Hunter’s laptop were legitimate, it could have changed their vote — and potentially the outcome of the election. In fact, a separate poll found that nearly 80% of Americans believe that the cover-up of the story did impact the outcome. This means that what the Democrats were doing was outright election interference.

That’s why Joe Biden wants to censor you. It’s an essential part of his reelection strategy.