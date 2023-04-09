Bruce Jenner Says 'Stop Erasing Women,' But He's a Hypocrite

When Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner came out against Will “Lia” Thomas competing against real girls in NCAA swimming, I was honestly surprised and a bit impressed.

“I’ve said from the beginning, biological boys should not be playing in women’s sports,” Jenner said last year. “We need to protect women’s sports.”

His statement surprised and impressed me. People who identify as transgender typically argue that their gender identity (rather than their biological sex) entitles them to use the bathrooms and locker rooms and participate on the sports teams of their choice.

But now Jenner is speaking out against Nike for partnering with Dylvan Mulvaney, and his criticism rings hollow to me. On Thursday, he criticized Nike for its partnership with Mulvaney, calling it an outrage.

“As someone that grew up in awe of what [Nike co-founder] Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!” he tweeted. “We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage.”

Seven years earlier he collaborated with the company to promote a women’s sportswear line. Now, he’s ranting about how we must “stop erasing women.”

“Joe Biden is trying to erase women,” he said recently on Hannity. “He’s trying to erase women in sports. Because if he gets through what he’s trying to get through, it’ll be the end of women’s sports. And that’s a shame because women’s sports has come so far in this country. And Joe Biden is trying to kill it. I mean, we’re trying to do everything to make, you know, women’s sports better and fair because this is about fairness. Right? I’m about fairness, not equality, you know? And not equity.”

STOP ERASING WOMEN! STAND WITH ME TO FIGHT AGAINST THIS INSANITY! https://t.co/GVe7ewqPva pic.twitter.com/gJupPuYltT — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 8, 2023

Sure, I agree with what he’s saying here, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a hypocrite. He still pretends to be a woman, he wears women’s clothes, and he is a product of trans ideology. On top of that, he helped mainstream transgenderism and gladly accepted the 2015 “Woman of the Year” award from Glamour magazine.

“There was a French activist and writer, Simone de Beauvoir, who said, ‘You are not born woman. You become one’ … Words I live by,” Jenner said during his acceptance speech for the award.

By accepting the “Woman of the Year” award from Glamour, Jenner contributed to the normalization of erasing women by pushing it into the mainstream.

In many ways, the acceptance of Jenner as a woman by Glamour magazine paved the way for other companies to engage in woke pandering to the transgender community. The idea that a man can simply identify as a woman and receive accolades and recognition is a disturbing trend that ignores biological reality and the experiences of actual women. And Jenner’s acceptance of the award served as a catalyst for the spread of this radical gender ideology. He may speak out against erasing women now, but when he wanted affirmation of gender identity, he was more than willing to erase women in the process.