O.J. Simpson Weighs in on Slapgate

Personally, I’ve lost all interest in the whole incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars. Heck, I barely even knew the Oscars were happening until after the slap took place. But you know, it’s a big story, and people are talking about it.

Including O.J. Simpson.

The former football player turned actor turned freelance investigator of his wife’s murder (how’s that going, by the way?) expressed his thoughts about Will Smith on Twitter Tuesday evening, during which he said that, while he thought Will Smith was “wrong,” he “understood” the feeling.

“Hey look, it was unfortunate,” Simpson says in a video he recorded. “I think Will was wrong.”

“Look, I understood the feeling,” he continued.

Is that right?

“In my life, I’ve been through a lot of crap and I was raising two young kids, and every comedian in the country had an O.J. routine, and don’t think I wanna be slapped a couple of those guys—but you gotta accept that it’s humor.”

“I didn’t even think that it was all that egregious,” he continued. “I thought it was a semi-unfunny joke.”

He was wrong but I understand the sentiment. pic.twitter.com/aURe1pyubg — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 29, 2022

Simpson’s video has received over a million views on Twitter.