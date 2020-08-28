Will Joe Biden Condemn His Supporters Who Harassed and Assaulted People Leaving The RNC?

Last night, during and after the conclusion of the Republican National Convention, attendees leaving the White House were harassed and assaulted by a mob of Biden supporters. It didn’t matter who they were, even an elderly couple wasn’t exempt from their antics.

this just sucks to watch pic.twitter.com/UZGC8iDqLv — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 28, 2020

People who attended the speech in DC are coming out and the crowd is NOT happy. someone says “kill yourself you fat fuck” pic.twitter.com/c6cCZ4vkza — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020

More violent behavior from BLM protesters in DC overnight. pic.twitter.com/OeNtf6Y0k5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2020

Townhall’s Julio Rosas was on the ground in Washington, DC, and got videos of these “protestors” cornering a Secret Service agent.

A crowd has surrounded a Secret Service agent who is outside the fence of the White House complex. The crowd is preventing the agents that are inside from opening up the gate. pic.twitter.com/bxDrrh3P0G — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

U.S. Senator Rand Paul and his wife were among those harassed, and a police officer escorting them to safety was even attacked.

INSANE: BLM mob attacks officer escorting Rand Paul out of the RNC. pic.twitter.com/4Mb3IX75gQ — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) August 28, 2020

These are people who hate Trump and Republicans. Joe Biden has no doubt been told that polling shows that the riots are bad for his campaign. He needs to condemn the violence and harassment of Republicans and Trump supporters simply trying to leave the White House.

Will he do it?

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis