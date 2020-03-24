Kruiser's Worst Week Ever: The Lurking Danger That Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

When she burst onto the scene a little over a year ago (seems like a lifetime, I know), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was immediately minted as The Next Big Thing in the Democratic Party. At first, the overblown attention she was getting from the mainstream media seemed almost like a joke, especially since AOC said so many unserious and easy-to-debunk things.

It didn't take long, however, to realize that the MSM was going to continue taking AOC even more seriously, even though Democratic leadership most certainly wished that they wouldn't. Still wet behind the ears, Ocasio-Cortez kept finding cameras to get in front of and harass House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over impeachment. Interviewers never challenged her by questioning her experience or pointing out how long that Pelosi had been the Alpha Female in the Democratic Party.

That's a pattern that would become more problematic as AOC's rise continued.