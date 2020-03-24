send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Columns vip

Kruiser's Worst Week Ever: The Lurking Danger That Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-03-24T01:57:11
chat comments

When she burst onto the scene a little over a year ago (seems like a lifetime, I know), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was immediately minted as The Next Big Thing in the Democratic Party. At first, the overblown attention she was getting from the mainstream media seemed almost like a joke, especially since AOC said so many unserious and easy-to-debunk things.

It didn't take long, however, to realize that the MSM was going to continue taking AOC even more seriously, even though Democratic leadership most certainly wished that they wouldn't. Still wet behind the ears, Ocasio-Cortez kept finding cameras to get in front of and harass House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over impeachment. Interviewers never challenged her by questioning her experience or pointing out how long that Pelosi had been the Alpha Female in the Democratic Party.

That's a pattern that would become more problematic as AOC's rise continued.

Over the past couple of days, some illustrations of this were front and center.

On Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez joined Jake Tapper's CNN State of the Union hackfest, where she wasted no time in repeating something false:

The rumor that President Trump had referred to the Wuhan coronavirus as a "hoax" at the outset of the outbreak was debunked several weeks ago, by several different outlets. But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was determined to keep the false narrative alive on CNN this weekend.

"We're hearing it every step of the way from this administration," Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday's "State of the Union." "First we're hearing it was a hoax. Then we were hearing that everything was fine."

No, we weren't actually hearing it. The full context of Trump's "hoax" remarks reveal that he was referring to Democrats who were trying to turn the outbreak into another partisan game. But for some reason, Jake Tapper let AOC roll with it.

Tapper not only let her roll with it, but offered some tortured, nonsensical explanation:

Note how Tapper admits he knew it was false but still can't condemn AOC for saying it.

All bow to the queen.

On Monday, AOC was on Twitter running interference for Senate Democrats as they shamefully once again blocked a vote on a coronavirus relief package. Once again, the Little Bartender That Could was making claims that weren't even close to being true.

She had to be fact-checked by someone from the NRSC because no one in the mainstream media was going to do it:

Ocasio-Cortez may not yet be old enough to be president, but I have seen more than one lefty journo wax rhapsodic about the day that she will be. That's what the party wants for her too. Should she ever launch a presidential bid, the media will redefine journalistic irresponsibility. It'll make the kid-gloves treatment that Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris got this past year look like relentless character assassination.

It's not that America doesn't want a female president, it's that the Democrats just keep picking the worst women ever to celebrate.

That's probably sexist.

But definitely accurate.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kruisers-worst-week-ever-the-lurking-danger-that-is-alexandria-ocasio-cortez/

Related: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Media Bias, VIP
Editor's Choice
Upcoming Live Chats for VIP Gold Members
Comments
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 25
Comments
PRAGER: Suggestions for This Difficult Time
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media