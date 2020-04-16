Kruiser's Worst Week Ever: It's Time to Quarantine Bad Quarantine Habits
Let us begin with a bit of a programming note and an announcement. I am very excited to share with you the news that I -- along with my friend and colleague Stephen Green -- have been named senior correspondents here at PJ Media. I'm also thrilled to announce that my old friend Bryan Preston has returned to the fold as our deputy managing editor. Here is an excerpt from the announcement:
Stephen Kruiser started as a PJTV personality in 2010, hosting the popular "Kruiser Control" show. He began writing for PJM in 2012, and over the last year has increased his presence here, writing our daily informative—and hilarious—Morning Briefing (subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every morning), along with penning his regular columns. He's also been an integral part of our VIP program, writing regular articles for our subscribers and hosting a weekly podcast, "The Kruiser Kabana."
"After a year of unprecedented growth at PJ Media, I’m excited that we aren’t resting on our laurels, " he said. "Even during these strangest of times, we’re moving forward with new ways to entertain and inform our ever-growing audience. I look forward to continuing my efforts to make our Morning Briefing the most unique newsletter in the genre, as well as writing two columns each week covering culture and politics. It’s going to be fun navigating this new territory both with my colleagues and our readers."
