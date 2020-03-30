Kruiser's Worst Week Ever: It's Manifesto Time in My Coronavirus Hermitage
As I write this column on a lovely Sonoran Desert Sunday afternoon, it is four weeks to the day that I was returning home from CPAC after four fantastic days with old friends, new colleagues, and some random members of foreign parliaments. I hosted a Kruiser Kabana every night that I was there and, upon my return to Tucson on March 1, immediately headed off to host another party for my birthday.
Four weeks on the calendar, but about forty-two years in coronavirus bat soup WuFlu time.
To say that it has been a weird month would be taking us all on a trip so far into understatement that we would need socially-distanced Sherpa guides to bring us back.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kruisers-worst-week-ever-its-manifesto-time-in-my-coronavirus-hermitage/