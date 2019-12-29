Kruiser's Worst Week Ever: A Prayer for My Election Year Sanity
As we Americans are propelled by constitutional obligation into another election year, I find myself pondering how I will handle it all in these post-normal political times.
The presidential contest of 2016 was a truly watershed election in so many ways. The kingmakers in the MSM were confronted with their waning power when they missed what many thought was a political layup and failed at being queenmakers.
Working-class Democrats finally grew tired of being lied to by their party and their union bosses and voted Republican for the first time in their lives.
