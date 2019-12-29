Kruiser's Worst Week Ever: A Prayer for My Election Year Sanity

As we Americans are propelled by constitutional obligation into another election year, I find myself pondering how I will handle it all in these post-normal political times.

The presidential contest of 2016 was a truly watershed election in so many ways. The kingmakers in the MSM were confronted with their waning power when they missed what many thought was a political layup and failed at being queenmakers.

Working-class Democrats finally grew tired of being lied to by their party and their union bosses and voted Republican for the first time in their lives.

Most importantly, for the first time in the post-Reagan era, the Republicans elected a president who didn't roll over for the media bullies in the interest of being a "nice guy."

The price for all of the above was, of course, the incineration of what remnants of political decorum remained in the Republic.

I blame the Democrats, of course, because that's sort of my thing and I am right about stuff like that to a degree that annoys even the people who love me most.

Many like to say that these are the most politically contentious time in American history. The body count from the Civil War would beg to differ. Still, it ain't pretty out there, and it isn't going to be for a very long time.

Should President Trump win again -- and even many Democrats believe that he will -- the leftist tantrum throughout his first term will look like extraordinary calm compared to what they'll unleash for Trump 2.0.

If someone from the DNC clown-car wins, the hands on the Freedom Doomsday Clock will get much closer to midnight.

The lead-up to all of this will be some intense political theater. The media will be pulling out all of the stops to reassert narrative dominance. Our fearless faux journos will most likely be uglier than ever to the president -- they do have an election to win, after all.

I wrote a book after the 2016 election titled Straight Outta Feelings -- Political Zen in the Age of Outrage, which chronicled my journey to a place of detached calm when it comes to politics. That it happened in 2016 is what makes the experience rather unique. I know many people who tell me that they also reached a state of calm, but they did so by completely checking out of politics.

I obviously don't have the luxury of doing that.

Fortunately, I have been able to coast along my new, detached path with relative ease thus far in the Trump era. Lately, however, I have a nagging feeling in the pit of my stomach that next year is going to test and possibly interrupt this rather pleasant chi flow of mine.

I really don't want to have to go back and do a major "Yeah, about that..." update to the book.

It will be the media that tests me most.

We should prepare ourselves for levels of awfulness from the MSM that make the behavior of the past few years seem quite well-adjusted.

The members of the journo class here are on a brutal run. Again, they were shaken to their cores by the 2016 election. They then put all of their money on the Russia collusion nonsense and the Mueller report. After that failure, they took what few chips they had remaining and bet them all on the president being nailed for bribery -- a word they repeated in unison and ad nauseam for weeks -- and subsequently impeached.

The impeachment inquiry produced only two charges: "ORANGE MAN BAD" and "Daddy Never Hugged Me." The journos are now in a permanent state of wound-licking. Those wounds are going to become septic next year and their behavior will become exponentially more feral.

The journos' two-pronged approach to justifying their irresponsible behavior is to surround themselves with other journos and talk about how stupid Trump voters are:

Media: David Remnick to @brianstelter: "We have a country that's split. And to the great frustration of people like you and people like me, we don't somehow understand why the evidence of things, why facts, don't penetrate so many of our brothers and sisters in #America." pic.twitter.com/MYfvjqdmlA — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) December 22, 2019

Meet the Press was once a respectable program that featured a variety of voices discussing the news of the week. On Sunday. Chuck Todd hosted the executive editors of The Washington Post and The New York Times to talk about -- you guessed it -- how stupid Trump voters are.

What this means for next year is that they will be so convinced of the righteousness of their cause -- yes, even more so than they are now -- that they won't care how much slander they heap upon the president and his supporters.

The way I'm going to deal with it is to keep reminding myself that the overreaching hysteria from the media is actually the death rattle of biased journalism as we know it. Yes, it will still exist in some form if Trump wins again, but in a far different and greatly diminished form.

A Trump victory next year will truly break the poor dears.

I will cling to that thought to keep me tethered to the relatively sane.

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”