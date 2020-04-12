Judge Condemns Church Bans on Easter as 'Dystopian'

On Saturday, U.S. District Court Judge Justin Walker granted a temporary restraining order preventing Greg Fischer, the Democratic mayor of Louisville, Ky., from blocking drive-in services on Easter Sunday. In the name of fighting coronavirus, Fischer had banned church services where parishioners worship from the safety of their cars, with windows up, in a church parking lot — and he is not the only mayor to issue such a ban.

In an opinion with his ruling, Walker called the ban "dystopian," in addition to "beyond all reason" and "unconstitutional." He rightly prevented Fischer from carrying it out.

"On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter. That sentence is one that this Court never expected to see outside the pages of a dystopian novel, or perhaps the pages of The Onion. But two days ago, citing the need for social distancing during the current pandemic, Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer ordered Christians not to attend Sunday services, even if they remained in their cars to worship – and even though it’s Easter," the judge wrote.