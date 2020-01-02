The Twitter Effect: Identity Politics Fails Again
The 2020 Democratic presidential primary was to be a new moment in American history: a field jam-packed with candidates representing the many oppressed minorities. There were multiple women, multiple black candidates, and an openly gay man. One candidate, Kamala Harris, won the "intersectional" lottery: a mixed-race woman, both black and Indian-American!
Yet, one after another, these candidates have faltered. Kirsten Gillibrand withdrew in August 2019. Harris dropped out in January. Julián Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Barack Obama, pulled out on Thursday — two days into the 2020 calendar year. Cory Booker is struggling to gain traction.
Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are doing well, but they did not base their campaigns on identity politics. In fact, Buttigieg has taken flack from some in the LGBT community for not championing his homosexuality strongly enough and for raising money for the Salvation Army! Andrew Yang, the lone Asian in the race, is often forgotten or perhaps even dismissed by other candidates as not diverse enough. His campaign is succeeding less because of his skin color and more because he offers interesting policy ideas. Trump supporters wear red MAGA hats; Yang supporters wear blue MATH hats.
