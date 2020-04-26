I Was a Skeptic About Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Claims Against Biden, Not Anymore

Last month, the sexual assault allegations of former Biden staffer Tara Reade against the presumptive Democratic nominee started getting covered in conservative media. The mainstream media ignored it, of course, but conservative outlets were all over it. Why not? They were a few decades old, sure, but after the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation debacle, anything was on the table, right? If a man’s Supreme Court nomination could be nearly thwarted by weak allegations from over thirty years prior, these allegations, regardless of their veracity, deserved to be examined in the public eye. After all, Joe Biden is running for president, and these allegations ought to be scrutinized.

Except at the time, I wasn’t interested. I didn’t want to play that game that liberals so often play: take a weak allegation, assume it’s true and give it as much exposure as possible. I didn’t want to be a part of that. I assumed at the time the allegations were likely not true, and it wasn’t worth possibly contributing to nearly destroying Biden’s life the same way the left and the media nearly did with Brett Kavanaugh.

Of course, the left was less than thrilled with Reade, despite the #MeToo movement and the whole #BelieveWomen thing. Of course, that was to be expected. The left is always skeptical of allegations made against Democrats because they are politically inconvenient. Liberals have a sad history of standing by prominent Democrats accused of sexual misconduct.