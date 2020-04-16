send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Columns

Friday VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Victoria Taft, and Matt Margolis

By PJ Staff 2020-04-16T10:35:17
chat comments

Join Steve Green (aka VodkaPundit), Victoria Taft, and Matt Margolis for an exclusive live chat for VIP Gold members Friday at 2 p.m. Eastern.

During the chat, you’ll be able to submit your questions to be answered live.

The live video stream will be added to this post right at 2 p.m. ET.

If you're not already a VIP Gold member, you can subscribe here. Use the promo code CORONA for a 25% discount.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/friday-vip-gold-live-chat-with-vodkapundit-victoria-taft-and-matt-margolis/

Editor's Choice
VIP Gold Chat: VodkaPundit and Kruiser — Replay Available
Comments
Trump Threatens to Adjourn Congress
Comments
STOSSEL: China's Tech Totalitarianism
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media