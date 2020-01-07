Fact Check: Are Iranians 'Black and Brown People'?
After President Donald Trump killed Iran Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike Friday, liberals suggested the president's decision was based on — drumroll, please — racism.
"There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism," NFL quarterback turned liberal commentator Colin Kaepernick tweeted.
