Elizabeth Warren Deserved to Fail and She Has Only Herself to Blame
On Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Lost Her Own State) finally threw in the towel on her horrendous presidential campaign. Contrary to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's suggestions, Warren's loss had nothing to do with misogyny in the Democratic Party — although it is deliciously ironic to hear Pelosi say such a thing. No, the Massachusetts senator has always been a horrible candidate who failed to appeal to a broad segment of her own party — for good reasons.
Ever since the legacy media decided to actually look at the details of Warren's pie-in-the-sky plans, the Massachusetts senator has struggled to give a convincing reason why Americans should support her instead of the more radical and more honest Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR).
Warren has always been the Bernie-lite. She has condemned billionaires, championed unions, and supported Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. Yet she dissembled from the beginning. While Sanders calls himself a "democratic" socialist, Warren insists he just wants a "better" (read "less free") form of capitalism. While Sanders doesn't try to be all things to all people, Warren went out of her way to appear friendly and down-to-earth. While Bernie Sanders is himself, Warren was always trying to be somebody else.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/elizabeth-warren-deserved-to-fail-she-has-only-herself-to-thank/