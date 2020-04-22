Do Beards Help Spread the Coronavirus?

As Americans hunker down to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, many men are taking a break from shaving. Beards are in among millennials, and it seems they are particularly popular when men are staying home in quarantine. Their popularity raises a disturbing question: does facial hair aid in the spread of diseases like COVID-19?

Throughout the 20th century, Americans turned against beards, especially during pandemics, as Vox's Michael Waters reported. In the early 1900s, New York City was wracked by a tuberculosis hysteria. New Yorkers began demanding that public school students be tested for fever every morning, as Frank M. Snowden recounted in Epidemics and Society. William H. Park, a doctor at the New York Board of Health, banned bearded milkmen, announcing in 1901 that "there is real menace to the milk if the dairyman is bearded."

"The beard, particularly when damp, may become an ideal germ carrier, and on an unclean man would have great facility for the transmission of disease," Park added.