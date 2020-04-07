Dear GOP: Stop Asking Me for Money During a Plague

I am not what you would call a wealthy or frequent Republican donor. There was a time when I would toss the Republican National Committee a few bucks -- a very few, mind you -- every year and they would treat me as if I were sending them $1000 a month. I gave that up when the Romney fiasco happened. On the rare occasions that I do donate anything these days, I usually give it directly to a candidate.

For the most part, I had been a blissful non-donor for several years until the summer of 2018 and the Kavanaugh kangaroo court confirmation hearings began. This was also the first year that the various Republican entities -- the RNC, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee -- began sending me fundraising text messages in earnest.

The unholy convergence of texts and Kavanaugh hearings got to me and I gave one of them some money one day when the Democrats had reached what I thought was rock-bottom at the time.