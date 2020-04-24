Chill Out: Yes, Coronavirus Is Deadly. Yes, the Lockdown Is Dangerous. Both Can Be True

American polarization has reared its ugly head during the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of vulnerable people are fearing for their lives, while millions are also losing their jobs amidst various forms of lockdown. Some tyrannical mayors and governors have far overstepped their bounds, treading on civil liberties in the name of protecting people from the virus.

Rather than striving for mutual understanding, Americans are quick to point the finger. Trump asks a question about a recent coronavirus study, and suddenly liberals are accusing him of telling people to inject Lysol into their veins. Some have warned that reopening America too quickly can undo the good work of lockdowns to stop the spread, and some conservatives refuse to listen to these warnings.

There is still much to learn about the virus, and a vaccine remains elusive. Americans need to be cautious about reopening. At the same time, the lockdowns have arguably restrained too much in the way of businesses and employment — especially in areas where coronavirus cases are sparse.