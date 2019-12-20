Caving to the LGBT Mob Gets You Nowhere
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases this weekend, and it will feature an LGBT moment like the one from Beauty and the Beast (2017): this time a lesbian kiss in the background. Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have supported a compromise bill outlawing discrimination against LGBT people called "Fairness for All," and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has supported a Utah ban on "conversion therapy" for minors.
Each of these disparate events represents the same strategy: people think they can compromise with the LGBT activist movement.
Filmmakers know that the majority of their audiences are straight, so they don't want pervasive LGBT themes. As a compromise, they throw in a gay character or two — in the case of Rise of Skywalker apparently just a couple kissing in the background — in an attempt to appease the LGBT activists, and keep their storytelling otherwise intact.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/caving-to-the-lgbt-mob-gets-you-nowhere/