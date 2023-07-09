‘Let Freedom Ring’: What Happened to the Vision of Color Blind Justice?

Once, civil rights activists dreamed of an America that dispensed justice and liberty to all regardless of skin color; an America where freedom rings equally for all citizens. But woke critical race theory (CRT) has undermined and almost destroyed that vision, which is so consonant with the words of the Declaration of Independence.

On July 8, 1952, Archibald Carey delivered a speech to the Republican National Convention, which you can listen to in full below. In that speech, Carey talked about how the Republican Party ended slavery and was always the champion of civil rights while the Democrat Party was the party of slavery. Yet somehow, the Democrat party managed to deceive many minorities into voting for them, which Carey saw as a serious problem. He urged the Republican Party to reach out once more to the minorities in America — black, Hispanic, everyone — and ensure full civil rights for every American.

Carey ended his speech with a rousing call to action that Martin Luther King Jr. later echoed almost exactly in his famous “I Have a Dream” speech:

“Sweet land of liberty, Of thee I sing, Land where my fathers died, Land of the Pilgrims’ pride, From every mountainside, Let freedom ring!” That’s exactly what we mean — from every mountain side, let freedom ring. Not only from the Green Mountains and White Mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, not only from the Catskills of New York, but from the Ozarks in Arkansas; from the Stone Mountain in Georgia, from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia — let it ring not only for the minorities of the United States, but for the disinherited of all the earth – may the Republican Party, under God, from every mountainside, LET FREEDOM RING!

King’s speech in 1963 also expressed a hope for a colorblind America: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

That vision has been lost in modern America, where leftists have taken over the government and institutions. A recent Supreme Court ruling against race-based affirmative action in education was treated as a catastrophe, for instance, and children are taught in schools that their skin color determines whether they will be permanently racist or permanently oppressed. Popular woke author Ibram X. Kendi was “disturbed” when his baby daughter became fond of a “white” doll — that’s how crazy these people are.

Carey, in his speech, noted that the Democrats had already by his time spent years “lead[ing] us stumbling through the darkness, now the Republican Party must capture [people] by the hand, and lead them to the light, remembering the injunction of the Man of Galilee, that whoever would be the greatest among you must be the servant of all [Matt. 23:11].” Such a task takes “character and courage of the highest order,” Carey cautioned.

Carey’s character-driven vision — and the vision originally espoused by King — was certainly far different from the view of modern radical leftist racial agitators. “Sometimes I am asked, what does the Negro American want? The answer is, nothing special, just what everybody else wants. Nothing more, and nothing less,” Carey said. That is the polar opposite of the aims of such as Ibram X. Kendi, Barack Obama, Cori Bush, Ketanji Brown Jackson, or Nikole Hannah-Jones. These individuals demand special privileges, reparations, and preferential treatment as their rights while insisting on the persecution of white people who were born decades after slavery was ended and full civil rights were granted.

Indeed, rather than being representative of Carey’s or King’s vision for a colorblind society with equal justice for all, these modern racists fit the description given by former slave and orator Booker T. Washington: “There is another class of coloured people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into the settled habit of advertising their wrongs — partly because they want sympathy and partly because it pays. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.”

Yes, there was certainly a great deal of racism and injustice in America’s past. But there have always been ideals of equality, liberty, and justice for all that have been articulated and presented again and again. It is time for us to reclaim our history and expose the truth about the Democrats’ centuries-long racism and racial exploitation. The Democrats of yesteryear enslaved black Americans or deprived them of their civil rights. The Democrats of today persecute white Americans and lie to black Americans under the guise of “anti-racism.”

We reject their lies and their hate. It is time once again for Republicans and all right-minded Americans to take up the task of creating a colorblind society with equal justice for everyone. Let freedom ring.