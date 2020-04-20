Can We Be Done With Jake Tapper Already?

It comes as no big secret to anyone who has read more than 300 words of mine that I am no big fan of the American mainstream media. I lump a lot of the entertainment industry into that category as well, because they are -- as we all know -- dutiful propagandists for the American Left. However, it's the cable, nightly news, and Sunday show hosts who are the most egregiously biased hacks, and they are usually who are in the front of my mind whenever I write about "the MSM."

One of my least favorite of the current crop -- especially in the Trump Derangement Syndrome era -- is CNN's hackmeister supreme, Jake Tapper.

I have been having disagreements with fellow conservatives about Tapper for years. To me, he has always been a run-of-the-mill leftist media hack. Whenever I mention that on social media, a few conservatives will chime in with a variation on, "He's not as bad as the rest of them."