Brooklyn Preschool Tells Kids to Choose if They're a 'Boy or a Girl or Both or Neither or Something Else'

Parents of 3- and 4-year-olds attending the taxpayer-funded PS 58 Carroll School in Brooklyn are "horrified" by the new curriculum that was recently announced that will teach indoctrinate these young children that they can pick their own gender.

"I was kind of horrified,’’ the father of a preschooler told the New York Post. “They say they’re trying to reduce racism and discrimination. To me, they’re perpetuating it, fomenting a sense of victimhood that 4-year-olds would never consider on their own.’’

The new curriculum is based on the 13 Principles of the Movement for Black Lives:

Calling youth artists - submit drawings of the 13 BLM principles for our middle/high school activity book!

Share with your students! pic.twitter.com/C49VCvth8R — blm_edu_nyc (@Blm_edu_nyc) November 25, 2019

An email to parents and guardians about the new curriculum was sent out on January 16 by teacher Rosy Clark. “I am lucky enough to work at this wonderful school where we strive to help our students understand the complex world around them and think critically about how they can participate in improving it. One of the ways I do that in my classroom is by exploring the 13 Principles of the Movement for Black Lives," she wrote.

The classes will be taught in conjunction with the Black Lives Matter Week of Action from February 3 - 7.

The 6th principle of Movement for Black Lives is "Transgender Affirming," which, Clark wrote, means "Everybody has the right to choose their own gender by listening to their own heart and mind. Everyone gets to choose if they are a boy or a girl or both or neither or something else, and no one gets to choose for them.”

PS 58 Carroll School in Brooklyn appears to be any parent's worst nightmare when it comes to the political indoctrination of children in the name of diversity and acceptance. According to the school's diversity page on their website, there are monthly meetings of a diversity committee called Social Justice, Tolerance, Respect, Inclusion, Diversity, Equity (STRIDE).

According to this page, third graders get to write their own fairy tale after having first studied "traditional European tales and noticed stereotypes that exist within the texts, including gender roles and the general lack of diversity depicted through the characters." After being taught how un-woke traditional European tales are, these students read and study "a few authentic fairy tales and folktales from other continents which truly brought many of these stereotypes to light."

During Black History Month, fourth graders are taught "the achievements and tribulations of Colonial America" and of course devote time to the evils of colonization and "the effects of it on existing lands and people."

A list of books to be used as resources for teachers and parents at the bottom of the page sheds even more light on the agenda of the diversity committee—books like White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, and Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.

Indoctrination and anti-white bigotry wrapped in a rainbow flag.

