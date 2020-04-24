Bill Clinton Stopping the Killing of bin Laden Was Just a Small Part of the Damage He Did
Several former CIA agents have just revealed that President Bill Clinton prevented them from killing Osama bin Laden in the late 1990s and thereby preventing the 9/11 terror attacks.
“It’s hard to believe now,” said Greg Barker, director of a new documentary, The Longest War, “but back in the late '90s, most of the Washington national security establishment — including President Clinton, the State Department, the Department of Defense — simply did not view Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda as a serious threat.”
It’s not hard to believe at all. In fact, it is still the case. And that, too, is in part the handiwork of Bill Clinton. Islamic jihad terrorists began striking in the United States during the Clinton administration, and Clinton did little to nothing in response. On February 26, 1993, jihadis bombed the World Trade Center in New York, hoping to bring the complex’s two towers down, murdering thousands. Their attack didn’t go as planned, but it was a harbinger of things to come: the financier of the attack was Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who would become a mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. Other jihad plotters planned to detonate bombs, all on the same day, at five key New York City locations, including the UN headquarters, the George Washington Bridge, and the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels. In response, Clinton did little to stymie their ongoing plotting.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bill-clinton-stopping-the-killing-of-bin-laden-was-just-a-small-part-of-the-damage-he-did/