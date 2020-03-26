Biden Wants a Temporary Government Takeover of the Financial Sector

On Thursday, Democratic frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden released his most recent plan to deal with the coronavirus crisis, but his most eye-popping proposal came in a follow-up tweet. The plan boils down to claims that he would do what Trump is doing with the current $2 trillion stimulus bill the House of Representatives will likely pass on Friday, but he'd be "harder, better, faster, stronger" — oh, sorry, that's Daft Punk, but you get the idea.

The plan is Joe Biden being Joe Biden. He has condemned Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis while simultaneously presenting Trump's actions as his own plan — fancy that! The former veep has also tapped a coronavirus health advisor who encouraged the elderly not to get flu shots — awkward! — and has stumbled through his pale imitation of Trump's Coronavirus Response Team briefings. He's spread misinformation about Trump and the WHO. But that's Joe, and Democrats love him for some reason.

In many ways, Biden has echoed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in his plans for a government takeover of everything. Sure, the ex-veep is the "moderate," so he only wants the next step toward Sanders' socialist dystopia. It's arguably Biden only beat Sanders by co-opting a great deal of Bernie's radical proposals. If you can join 'em, you'll beat 'em, or something like that.