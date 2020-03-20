Biden Beat Sanders By Becoming Sanders
It's a fait accompli. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee. Sure, Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR) still has a slight mathematical possibility of winning enough delegates to unseat the frontrunner, but it's effectively a done deal. CNN is shutting down its Democratic primary podcast, the Forecast Fest, because the battle's over, and Joe Biden definitively beat Bernie Sanders.
But did he, really? Indeed, Bill Press argued that Bernie Sanders won — he won the battle of ideas.
Democrats believe they have dodged a bullet by nominating the safe "moderate" over the radical socialist who parrots communist propaganda about Fidel Castro saving Cuba from illiteracy. Sure, Biden doesn't praise Castro — but he does spin false narratives, make horrendous gaffes, and hire health advisors who say the elderly should avoid flu shots.
